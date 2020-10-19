Fatal crash closes southbound I-69 near Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (WANE) A two-vehicle crash has closed the southbound lanes of I-69 in Madison County north of Indianapolis according to Indiana State Police. At least one person has been killed.

The southbound lane closure is expected to be lengthy due to the investigation and cleanup.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as traffic is currently backed up several miles. Troopers are currently diverting all southbound traffic off of I-69 at the Daleville Exit (Exit 234) . The recommended alternate route of travel for southbound traffic is to travel south to S.R. 67 to I-69, where motorists can re-enter I-69 at Exit 226.