INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating the details of a 4-vehicle crash that shut down part of a highway near Indianapolis for seven hours overnight.

Emergency crews responded around midnight to the crash in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near the 97 mile-marker in Greenfield.

The initial investigation revealed a pickup truck pulling a trailer broke down in the right lane of the highway. Police noted there are no emergency shoulders in the area because of ongoing construction.

A motorcycle hit the back of the trailer and ended up in the left lane. That’s when the motorcycle was hit by a car, as well as a semitrailer. Both the bike and the semi were engulfed in flames from the impact, ISP determined.

Emergency crews found the motorcycle rider, 47-year-old Mark Webster of Richmond, lying in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to ISP.

The drivers of the other vehicles involved didn’t have any injuries reported. Police noted the driver of the semi had been able to get out of the truck before it caught on fire.

The eastbound lanes were closed for about seven hours while the scene was investigated and cleaned up. Westbound lanes were closed for about two hours because the flames from the semi were too close to the traffic.

Indiana State Police are continuing to investigate.

In a separate incident, another motorcycle was involved in a fatal highway crash Saturday night on the south side of Indianapolis.

40-year-old John Byers of Indianapolis was pronounced dead at the scene on I-465, ISP said.

Emergency crews responded around 7:15 p.m. on reports of a motorcycle crash on the left side of the road. The investigation found the motorcycle went off the road and hit a construction sign near the highway’s 3.2 mile-marker.

No other vehicles were involved. The left two lanes of I-465 were closed in the area for about two hours during the investigation, according to ISP.

Troopers said they are still investigating, as it’s not clear why the bike went off the road.