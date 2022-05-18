INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The family of an 80-year-old woman who was raped and murdered at an Indianapolis nursing home alleges in a lawsuit that her death was the “inevitable result” of poor staffing and “horrendous” conditions at the nursing home.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Marion County by Patricia Newnum’s husband and daughter against Homestead Healthcare Center’s operator and owner.

The Indianapolis Star reports the suit alleges Newnum’s February killing was “the tragic culmination of constant, horrendous conditions and conduct” at the nursing home.

A 60-year-old man who was also a resident at the home is charged in her killing.

A Homestead spokesperson says the company does not comment on pending litigation.