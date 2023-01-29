MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities responded to the scene of an off-road vehicle accident Saturday morning after family members located the driver.

According to a release, officers and emergency personnel responded to the 1200 block of W. McClure Road after family members found a man unresponsive and trapped under an off-road vehicle. The man was identified as Daniel Holly, who was a 46-year-old resident of Martinsville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Holly was driving a side-by-side ORV when he lost control and was “thrown from the vehicle” per the initial investigation by police. The investigation also reveals that there were no safety procedures in place while Holly was operating the vehicle.

This accident is still under investigation.