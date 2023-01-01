INDIANAPOLIS (WTTV) – Residents young and old attended the New Year’s Eve event at the Indiana State Museum.

Hundreds of adults and kids came out to celebrate the New Year at the museum.

Families welcomed 2023 with glittering tattoos, music, and a dance party at all three levels of the Indiana State Museum. There were activity stations in the galleries, photo booths and face painting.

Families had New Year’s Eve party favors with hats and party blowers and enjoyed and a ride on the Snowfall Express train.

The night ended with a balloon drop and countdown celebration at 8 p.m.