Famed Three Floyds brewpub to remain closed indefinitely

MUNSTER, Ind. (Chicago Tribune) — The coronavirus pandemic has prompted the founder of one of the most iconic – and crowded – brewpubs in the Midwest to keep remain closed long after the state of Indiana allows businesses to reopen.

Nick Floyd says he didn’t want to risk the health of his employees and his customers and says he won’t reopen the doors of his Three Floyds pub in Munster until he thinks it’s safe to do so.

And he says that may not happen for a year or two.

Fans of Three Floyds beer won’t go thirsty, though. Floyd says the brewery and distillery will keep operating.

