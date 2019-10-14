Fallen Trooper’s visitation, funeral open to public

KOKOMO, Ind. (WANE) — The remembrance and funeral of a fallen state police trooper will be open to the public.

Indiana State Police (ISP) say Trooper Peter Stephan, 27, died as a result of a crash Friday, October 11 around 10:30 p.m. He was on his way to assist another trooper with a car crash in Tippecanoe County when his car went off of Old State Road 25, rolled at least once, and hit a utility pole. EMS personnel responded to the scene and pronounced him dead as a result of his injuries.

Stephan’s visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church located at 4254 South 00 East West in Kokomo, Indiana.

The funeral will be held the next day at 11:00 a.m.

The procession will go from Crossroads Community Church to the Russiaville Cemetery at 3801 South 775 West in Russiaville, Indiana. ISP is encouraging the public to line the procession route to show their gratitude and support for Stephan and his family.

Stephan is survived by his wife and six month-old daughter.