BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A man sustained serious injuries when attempting to provide aid to another hurt after a bicycle fell from a vehicle causing multiple vehicles to crash on I-65 Sunday afternoon.

According to Indiana State Police, initial investigations indicated that a bicycle had fallen from a vehicle driving southbound on I-65 near the 59-mile marker, 3 miles northwest of Jonesville. The bicycle was lying in the far left lane when it was struck by two vehicles. Both vehicles pulled into the shoulder of the road, one vehicle being driven by Jonathan Brown, age 27 of Lebanon, TN, after receiving damage from hitting the bike.

A group of motorcyclists then approached the bike still in the roadway, one driver striking the bike. Leslie D. Spillman, age 62 of Lexington, KY crashed his 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle receiving non-life-threatening injuries. Brown went to provide aid to the motorcyclist as another member of the same group, Darrell Brooks, age 39 of Lexington KY, turned around, traveling northbound on the shoulder of the lanes.

Brook’s then struck Brown while he walked towards Spillman. Brown sustained serious injuries in the collision and was flown by helicopter to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the collision. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.