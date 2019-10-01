FAFSA filing period now open

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana residents can now file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education announced Tuesday that the FAFSA is now open for the 2020-2021 school year. More than $350 million in state financial aid and billions of dollars in federal aid is available.

The deadline to file the FAFSA is April 15, 2020.

“Filing the FAFSA is one of the most important things students can do to secure financial aid for college,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. “It’s crucial for students to file by the April 15 deadline to remain eligible for their state aid, but the earlier students and families file, the better.”

The commission encourages all students to file the FAFSA, “regardless of family income.” The application is necessary to determine eligibility for state and federal financial aid, and many colleges require a completed FAFSA to award merit and need-based scholarships. Also, 21st Century Scholars must file the FAFSA on time to earn the state scholarship that pays for up to four years of college tuition.

How to file the FAFSA

Students can file the FAFSA online at FAFSA.gov or by using the myStudentAid app. The first step for students who have not previously filed the FAFSA is to create a Federal Student Aid (FSA) ID. Then, each student will need:

Social Security number

Alien Registration number (for non-U.S. citizens)

Federal income tax returns, W-2s and other records of money earned

Bank statements and records of investments (if applicable)

Records of untaxed income (if applicable)

The U.S. Department of Education provides email and live chat assistance for FAFSA filers as well as a helpline at 800-4FED-AID. Hoosier families can also find FAFSA help through INvestEd Indiana at www.investedindiana.org.

For questions about state financial aid, students can contact the Indiana Commission for Higher Education by phone at 888-528-4719 or via email at awards@che.in.gov.