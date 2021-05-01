Face masks still being required at Indiana casinos

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gamblers will have to keep wearing face masks inside Indiana’s casinos at least through the end of May.

Updated health guidelines issued by the Indiana Gaming Commission said operators of the 13 state-licensed casinos decided to keep the mask rule in place to stem COVID-19 spread even though Gov. Eric Holcomb lifted the statewide mask mandate as of April 6.

The casino rules require customers to wear masks except when eating, drinking or smoking while seated at a slot machine, bar or restaurant table.