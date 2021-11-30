Explosion rocks NW Indiana steel mill, no injuries reported

BURNS HARBOR, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an explosion has rocked a steel mill in northwest Indiana, rattling nearby residents and producing a plume of smoke visible miles away, though no one was injured.

Tuesday’s blast at the Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor steel mill could be felt as far away as Portage, and produced a plume of reddish-brown smoke.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports residents and business owners report the blast shook their homes and shops about 12 p.m. CT.

Cleveland-Cliffs spokeswoman Patricia Persico tells the newspaper the blast took place in a slag pit at the mill along the Lake Michigan lakeshore in Porter County.

She says there were no injuries.