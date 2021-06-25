EXPLAINER: How Indiana evictions could surge post-moratorium

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The July 31 end of a federal moratorium on evictions could lead to thousands of Indiana tenants who have fallen behind in their rent payments to lose their homes.

FILE – In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, housing activists erect a sign in Swampscott, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Although one tenant advocate said Indiana has for years had a housing “affordability problem,” that’s been “seriously escalated” by the pandemic.

The state received $371 million to help with outstanding rent, utility payments and other expenses.

But Jacob Sipe, who heads the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, says only $10 million has been allocated to rental assistance programs.

He says program applications have slowed in recent weeks, but more is being done to make people aware of the money available to them.