Ex-slaves’ names backed for street instead of eugenics champ

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A task force has proposed two portions of a Bloomington street be renamed for former slaves once the thoroughfare is stripped of the name after a 19th century Indiana University president who supported eugenics.
A city-owned portion of Jordan Avenue would be renamed Eagleson Avenue to honor the Eagleson family,. The second proposed name, Fuller Lane or Mattie Fuller Lane, would rechristen a university-owned section for a successful businesswoman and suffragist.
The street now is named for David Starr Jordan, who supported the practice of controlled selective breeding of humans often carried out through forced sterilization.
