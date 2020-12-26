Ex-newspaper office becoming Terre Haute police headquarters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Officials have chosen the former offices of Terre Haute’s daily newspaper as the new location for the western Indiana city’s new police headquarters.

City officials have borrowed about $11 million to buy the 46,000-square-foot former Tribune-Star building from a construction company and renovate it.

Mayor Duke Bennett said the renovation work on the downtown building should be completed by August. City officials had been considering building a new police headquarters but the newspaper reports that they began looking to buy the Tribune-Star building after the newspaper’s offices moved in 2019 to a shopping plaza.