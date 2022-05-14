MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A former Muncie police officer pleaded guilty Friday to assaulting an arrestee and writing a false report to cover up the incident.

Federal prosecutors say 31-year-old Jeremy Gibson pleaded guilty to violating the arrestee’s civil rights and to obstructing justice for the false report. Prosecutors say he faces up to 30 years in prison when he’s sentenced.

Prosecutors say Gibson on May 13, 2019, initiated a traffic stop because one of a car’s headlights was out. When the driver stepped out of the car, Gibson tried to take him to the ground and punched him several times with a closed fist.