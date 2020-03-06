Ex-Indiana police officer justified in black man’s killing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A special prosecutor says a white former South Bend police officer was justified in the fatal shooting of an African American man last summer and that he won’t be charged in the killing that roiled then-Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign.

Special prosecutor Ric Hertel was appointed to lead an investigation into the shooting. Sgt. Ryan O’Neill was investigating a report of a person breaking into cars June 16 when he shot and killed 54-year-old Eric Logan.

Hertel says evidence shows Logan approached O’Neill with a knife and that the officer feared for his safety when he fired two shots, one of which struck Logan in the upper abdomen.

