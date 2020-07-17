Ex-Indiana House Speaker Bosma resigning early from seat

Republican Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma announces at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, that he will step down as speaker following the 2020 legislative session and not seek reelection, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma has announced he will formally resign from the Legislature at the end of July.

Bosma stepped down as the House leader in March after saying months earlier that he wouldn’t seek reelection in 2020 after 34 years as a lawmaker.

The Indianapolis Republican is the longest-serving House speaker in state history with 12 years total in the position.

Republican Todd Huston of Fishers replaced Bosma in the powerful House position that largely controls which proposals are considered and appoints leaders of its some two dozen committees that review legislation.