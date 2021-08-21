Ex-Indiana basketball star Buckner picked to lead trustees

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Former Indiana University basketball star Quinn Buckner is now leading the board that oversees the university system.

IU Board of Trustees members elected Buckner to a two-year term as its chairman this month, making him the first Black person to hold that position in the school’s 201-year history.

Congratulations to @QuinnBuckner on his historic election as the new chair of the IU Board of trustees and also to @Bishop4Trustee who was elected vice-chair. Buckner is the first African American to chair the Board of Trustees.https://t.co/DxIVhT6WUo — Indiana University (@IndianaUniv) August 17, 2021

Buckner was the captain of IU’s undefeated 1976 NCAA men’s basketball championship team. He is now a television analyst for the Indiana Pacers and vice president of communications for Pacers Sports and Entertainment.

He has been an IU board member since 2016.

Buckner said he looked forward to working with all board members to ensure IU’s success.