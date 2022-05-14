INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former detention deputy with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for assaulting a restrained inmate.

Twenty-six-year-old Jorge Alberto Mateos of Noblesville, pleaded guilty to a felony civil rights offense for what federal prosecutors on Friday termed “his unreasonable use of force.”

Court documents say deputies last Sept. 9 ordered an inmate to remove his shoes, and the inmate kicked off his shoes and sat in the corner of his cell. Mateos then entered the cell, scolded the inmate and struck him in the face multiple times.

Other deputies separated the two and placed the inmate in handcuffs, after which Mateos struck the inmate several more times