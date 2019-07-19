Ex-college volleyball coach gets probation for child porn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former college volleyball coach from Indianapolis has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to possessing sexually explicit images and videos of young girls.

A Marion County judge recently sentenced Steven Payne to four years of probation and barred him from having internet access at home or work. The 55-year-old must also participate in psychological and mental health treatment and evaluation.

Payne was fired in his 22nd season as IUPUI’s volleyball coach following his November arrest. He was charged with 11 counts of possession of child pornography, and pleaded guilty in March to one of those counts.

The Indianapolis Star reports that court documents say two thumb drives were found in a backpack at Payne’s IUPUI office. They contained nearly 150 sexually explicit images and videos of young girls.

