Ex-animal shelter chief pleads guilty to sex act with girl

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — The former director of a central Indiana animal shelters has pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with an underage girl.

Thirty-six-year-old Philip H. Peckinpaugh of Muncie pleaded guilty Monday to a felony charge of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Peckinpaugh had served as the director of the Muncie Animal Shelter from 2012 until December 2018.

The Star Press reports he was arrested in June 2020 after another adult found him in bed with a then-16-year-old girl.

Although the age of consent for sexual activity under most circumstances is 16 in Indiana, the girl told police about earlier sexual episodes with Peckinpaugh that took place when she was 15.