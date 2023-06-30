FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “Abortion has nothing to do with religion, and it has everything to do with human rights,” said Abigail Lorenzen, the education director of the northeastern Indiana branch of Right to Life.

Her impassioned statement came on a day when her Pro-Life stance had the wind at its back.

“We are always so excited when a court rules in favor of defending vulnerable lives. That’s what Right to Life Northeast Indiana does,” Lorenzen said.

On Friday, the Indiana Supreme Court upheld the state’s abortion ban that was in danger due to a preliminary injunction from a case brought forth by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Three of the five Supreme Court justices agreed that Indiana’s constitution will not be violated by banning abortions.

And yet for Lorenzen and others in the Pro-Life movement, the victory is a shaky one that seems to just be the conclusion of a single battle in a long war.

“It’s a little bit of a toss-up. On one hand, the ban has come through and that’s what we worked really hard on,” Lorenzen said. “And on the other hand, we know that it’s still a little tied up with this other lawsuit, which is frustrating.”

The other lawsuit Lorenzen referenced is another suit from the ACLU that has brought its own preliminary injunction to the table.

The religion question

“We have a separate case where we have an injunction for certain persons under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA), that case is set for argument on a preliminary injunction on the court of appeals in September,” said Kenneth Falk, the legal director at the ACLU of Indiana.

The second case argues that under Indiana’s RFRA, abortion cannot be taken away from those who see it as their religious right.

The ACLU says that for those who have “sincere religious beliefs that they must be able to obtain an abortion,” that injunction would allow those who hold those beliefs to have an abortion, according to the ACLU.

Abortion will be banned in Indiana, with limited exceptions, as soon as August 1. A block remains in effect as a result of another lawsuit, brought by the ACLU of Indiana, which claims the law violates the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA). This aims to allow abortion access for Hoosiers who have sincere religious beliefs that they must be able to obtain an abortion. From the ACLU of Indiana website

However, the notion that abortion has anything to do with religion is an argument that Right to Life Northeast Indiana finds wanting.

That’s science, not religion Abigail Lorenzen

“People can put together a lawsuit that says it’s based on religous freedom, but I don’t think it will hold any water,” Lorenzen said. “An embryo at the moment of conception is it’s own separate human being, seperate from the mother. That’s science, not religion.”

The next movement in the case, which involves a slew of anonymous plaintiffs, religious organizations and members of the medical licensing board of Indiana, is an oral argument set for September 12.

Safety Concerns

Another heated point in the ongoing abortion discussion in Indiana is the safety of the mother.

“At the current time, the statute allows for there to be an abortion if there is a serious medical risk, but that’s defined as something that will cause a permanent impairment to major bodily function,” Falk said.

It’s a measure that Falk said needs to be expanded to protect mothers.

“It does not cover a whole host of medical conditions that can cause severe harm,” Falk said. “We have heard around the country from women who could face sepsis, sever infections, all sorts of problems if they carry pregnancy to term … we think that the notion of ‘serious medical harm’ is much broader than what is in the Indiana law today.”

“It doesn’t need to be expanded,” said 15th District Indiana State Sen. Liz Brown. “I don’t know what the ACLU is trying to get it, except we do know of course that they want unlimited abortion on demand until childbirth, until literally the day the child is born.”

Brown says that the abortion ban as written will protect the life of the mother when it goes into effect.

“I think what they need to understand is, protecting the life of the mother, that’s what our law does,” Brown said.

Her stance on Indiana’s law being enough protection for mothers is common among those in the Pro-Life movement in Indiana, and there are even some who say the protections are too much and allow wiggle room for abortions.

“It’s actually too broad,” Lorenzen said. “We can love both mom and baby, we can try to save both mom and baby.”

Lorenzen said that in cases like ectopic pregnancy, the procedure will end the life of the child, but she asserts that all pregnancies that could be viable should try to be saved.

“The question is, ‘if we could have saved that baby would we?’ and the answer is yes,” Lorenzen said.

Back to the begining

With the ACLU looking to gain ground with their second injunction, while still arguing that the abortion ban doesn’t provide enough protection for mothers, they also plan to continue the case that spawned the original injunction.

“I think our best bet as far as the Constitution is concerned is go back to the trial court to show why this law simply doesn’t contain the type of expectations that the Indiana Constitution requires,” Falk said.

Despite the injunction being cleared on Friday by the Indiana Supreme Court, the ACLU said that there are still 30 days where they can bring the case back to the trial court to oppose the ban based upon privacy protections presented in the Indiana Constitution.

“This is not the end of the issue,” Falk said.

As for the Pro-Life movement, they trust that the court will rule in their favor again, and that abortion will be banned in Indiana before summer’s end.

“Well, obviously our work is never finished,” Brown said. “Until we make abortion of any form at any time unimagine our work’s not done.”

It’s not exactly clear when the ban will go into law considering the ACLU can bring the case back to trial, but they say that it could be as early as Aug. 1.