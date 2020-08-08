Evansville man gets stuck in chimney trying to elude police

Indiana

by: WANE Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an Evansville man was arrested after being rescued from a chimney where he got stuck while trying to hide from police. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says officers were searching Thursday for 29-year-old Cody Methanial Sargent to serve a warrant to revoke his probation stemming from drug-related convictions. Deputies say Sargent was trying to hide and escape from officers by climbing up a fireplace chimney but he became stuck about three-quarters of the way up and couldn’t free himself. The Evansville Courier & Press reports the Evansville Fire Department partially dismantled the chimney and rescued Sargent.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss