Evansville man gets stuck in chimney trying to elude police

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an Evansville man was arrested after being rescued from a chimney where he got stuck while trying to hide from police. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says officers were searching Thursday for 29-year-old Cody Methanial Sargent to serve a warrant to revoke his probation stemming from drug-related convictions. Deputies say Sargent was trying to hide and escape from officers by climbing up a fireplace chimney but he became stuck about three-quarters of the way up and couldn’t free himself. The Evansville Courier & Press reports the Evansville Fire Department partially dismantled the chimney and rescued Sargent.