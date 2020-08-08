Evansville man gets stuck in chimney trying to elude police

The following are daily reports released by the Indiana State Department of Health, July 22

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 1,036 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 73,287 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.