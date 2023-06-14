HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography on Tuesday following a months long investigation from police.

According to authorities, an electronic service provider notified law enforcement on November 14, 2022 after a file believed to be child exploitation material was located in a customer’s cloud based storage account. Law enforcement reviewed the file and determined that it depicted a child under the age of 18, and fell within the definition of sexually explicit conduct involving minors and child pornography.

A subpoena was obtained in December to identify the subscriber connected to the account. On December 13, the service provider responded to the subpoena, identifying the subscriber as Spencer Rice, 29.

Police say the electronic service provider notified law enforcement in January of 2023 and February of 2023 regarding three additional instances where child exploitation material was found in Rice’s account.

On February 14, law enforcement presented Rice a copy of a search warrant for his cell phone, which he gave to authorities. Rice’s cell phone was forensically examined by a detective with the Indiana State Police. ISP says they found 115 images and 48 videos of child pornography on Rice’s phone, with the victim’s age ranges appearing to be between 12 and 15 years old.

Rice was arrested on June 13, and booked into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.