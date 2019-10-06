Evansville man arrested after shooting 5 people outside American Legion Post

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Evansville Police made a quick arrest after 5 people were shot outside an American Legion Post just before 3:00 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the department, Keymo Johnson, 37, was arrested on the following charges: Attempted Murder, Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, Resisting Law Enforcement and Criminal Mischief.

Investigators say Johnson was involved in an argument with a person inside the Legion Bar at 1127 Chestnut Street and was told to leave. Witnesses told police Johnshon was in the parking lot when the other individual involved in the altercation walked outside with a group of people.

Witnesses said Johnson then removed a gun from his waistband and began shooting at the group, striking 5 people. Four cars were also struck by the gunfire.

Police say Johnson ran from the scene but was caught after a short foot chase. He was taken into custody without incident.

Three victims suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The two other victims suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention.