HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville family that was administered COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots in 2021 has filed a lawsuit against Walgreens and two pharmacists.

According to the lawsuit, four members of the family, including a four- and five-year-old, went to Walgreens on October 4, 2021, for their annual flu vaccinations. The family was informed approximately an hour and a half later that the pharmacy had administered COVID-19 vaccinations instead of flu shots.

At the time of the incident, the FDA and CDC had not approved use of the vaccination on children, and according to the lawsuit, the amount administered to the four- and five-year-olds was between three and ten times the amount approved for children. The lawsuit says the children had headaches and increased heart rates following the vaccination.

Walgreens has filed a motion to remove the case from the Vanderburgh County Superior Court and have it moved to the United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana at Evansville. You can read court documents related to the case in the window below:

