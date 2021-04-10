Evansville district to pay $1,000 to each school employee

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Employees in Indiana’s third-largest school district are getting $1,000 bonuses.

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp. says federal aid and cost savings are making the payments possible for 3,100 people who have been employed since mid-November. The money will be paid at the end of May.

Superintendent David Smith says schools would not have opened safely without the “work and commitment” of employees. Smith says the “expense is worth every penny.”