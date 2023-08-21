EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Authorities responded to a reported bank robbery in the 7300 block of Eagle Crest Blvd Monday afternoon.

Reports state it is the Indiana Members Credit Union, and the first call came in just before 12:20 p.m.

EVSC has two schools, Harrison and Plaza Park in the area and school authorities have been notified.

Police state the suspect got away with an unknown amount of money. It is unknown if the suspect got in a car and fled or is still on foot.

No injuries have been reported. K9s and a drone are being used in this investigation.

Eyewitness News will have more information as it becomes available.