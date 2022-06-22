INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP) — The family of a man who died in custody after being shot with a stun gun has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Indianapolis and six police officers.

The estate of Herman Whitfield III is seeking compensatory and punitive damages following the 39-year-old pianist’s death April 25 inside his parent’s home in Indianapolis.

The man’s mother, Gladys Whitfield, said Wednesday that the family was trying to get help for him when they called police.

The lawsuit claims the officers used a stun gun on Whitfield and then “crushed the breath out of an unarmed, non-violent Mr. Whitfield.” Police Chief Randal Taylor and city’s Office of Corporation Counsel declined to comment on the lawsuit.