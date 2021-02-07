EPA proposes pollution cleanup of Delco plant site in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Contaminated soil and groundwater at the central Indiana site of a former General Motors plant would be cleaned up under a plan drafted by the U.S.

Environmental Protection Agency that aims to help open up the land for redevelopment. The EPA’s plan would remediate and manage tainted soil and groundwater at the former GM Delco Plant 5 facility in Kokomo.

Workers there assembled and tested circuit boards between 1953 and 1991, when the plant closed. The plant was demolished two years later.

The Kokomo Tribune reports that the 10.5-acre property in the city about 40 miles north of Indianapolis has since sat vacant due to redevelopment restrictions.