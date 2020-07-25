EPA eyes cleanup of coal ash threatening Indiana Dunes

CHESTERTON, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is seeking the public’s feedback on a proposed cleanup of coal ash buried along Lake Michigan that the agency believes is threatening wildlife at the Indiana Dunes National Park.

The EPA has drafted a cleanup plan for part of Northern Indiana Public Service Co.’s former Bailly Generating Station in Chesterton.

The agency believes coal ash buried around the former coal-fired power plant is seeping through groundwater and threatening plants and wildlife at the 15,000-acre national park along Lake Michigan’s southern shore.

