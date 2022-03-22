ELKHART, Ind. (WANE)–The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a proposal to delete a portion of the Himco Dump site in Elkhart from Superfund’s National Priorities List.

The National Priorities List is a list of hazardous waste sites in the United States that are eligible for cleanup through the federal Superfund program. Once cleanup is completed, the EPA removes the site from the list.

The Himco dump site spans 60 acres at the intersection of County Road 10 and John Weaver Parkway. It includes an unregulated landfill, a 4-acre construction debris area, and extends into the backyards of seven homes and one business property. The dumping of construction rubble, medical waste and calcium sulfate from 1960 to 1976 contributed to contaminated soil and groundwater.

Cleanup of the site began on March 7, 2011, according to a report from the EPA. Cleanup of the site wrapped up recently at the landfill area, four adjacent properties, and 43 properties affected by hazardous waste.

While operation and maintenance activities will continue there, the EPA has ruled that no more cleanup is required.