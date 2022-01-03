Man barricades himself inside Indiana Memorial Union Hotel in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — IU Police were involved in an emergency situation on campus Monday night, that occurred near the Indiana Memorial Union.

Police said to stay away from the area at this time.

IU Bloomington Update: A dangerous situation continues at Indiana Memorial Union. Police are at the IMU. Stay away from the area. Follow official instructions. — IU Bloomington (@IUBloomington) January 4, 2022

A spokesperson for IUPD told FOX59 that “We have a subject that called our dispatch and was not making sense. The subject stated that he was at the Indiana Memorial Union Hotel. Officers arrived and located the male barricaded in a hotel room. Officers are currently negotiating with him to get him out of the room.”

IU is currently on break and classes do not resume on campus until Monday, January 10th.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.