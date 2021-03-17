Emergency rule grants changes for turkey hunting equipment

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – By emergency rule, Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Director Dan Bortner authorized immediate use of the Natural Resources Commission’s final approval of a rule change which allows turkey hunters to use .410 caliber and 28-gauge shotguns in addition to already-legal shotguns.

The amendments also include requirements associated with shot size and density for these additional firearms, which includes allowing tungsten super shot No. 9 and 10, the DNR said.

These changes gives turkey hunters more options for hunting equipment, specifically for youth hunters and others who may have been negatively impacted by having to use more traditional hunting equipment in the past.