Elkhart police shoot, kill man after confrontation

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Police say northern Indiana police officers fatally shot a man early Wednesday during a confrontation in a parking lot as they investigated reports of someone trying to smash a liquor store’s window.

Elkhart police spokeswoman Jessica McBrier says officers were summoned about 5:30 a.m. on reports that a person was trying to throw a bicycle through the window of a liquor store.

She says that after arriving, the officers saw a male subject walking through a parking lot, and a confrontation following that resulted in two officers firing shots.

Police say the man died at the scene and he was in possession of a gun.