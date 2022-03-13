ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana city is dipping into some of its federal COVID-19 stimulus funding to replace a historic theater’s deteriorating heating and cooling system.

The Elkhart City Council recently approved spending $1.2 million to replace the Lerner Theatre’s heating, ventilation and cooling system, which was installed during a renovation of the theater 11 years ago. The Elkhart Truth reports that seven of the theater’s 10 rooftop units no longer work.

And the theater’s general manager says the expected cost of repairing the faulty units was close to the estimated cost of completely replacing the system. The city council approved the project by an 8-1 vote last Monday.