Elkhart officer fatally shoots man who fatally shot toddler

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a northern Indiana police officer fatally shot a man moments after the man had shot and killed a toddler during a domestic dispute.

Elkhart Police Chief Kris Seymore says the man was shot in an alley less than five minutes after he had fired a gun at a woman and the bullet struck and killed a 2-year-old Friday morning.

The events leading up to the man getting shot were not immediately clear. The names of the child, the man and the officer haven’t been released.

The officer involved in the second shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave.