Elkhart County on way from 2 courthouses to 1

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — Work is poised to start on a new $94 million courthouse for northern Indiana’s Elkhart County that will consolidate a court system now split between buildings in the cities of Goshen and Elkhart.

County officials held a groundbreaking ceremony this past week at the project site just off U.S. 33 in between the two cities. The new four-story building will improve efficiency of the county’s criminal, civil and family law courts, officials said.

Preliminary construction work is expected to start either this fall or in the spring, with completion scheduled for June 2024.