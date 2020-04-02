Elkhart County-based marketing business creates directory for small businesses

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Marketing firm, Write Connections, launched an online directory for small businesses in northern Indiana to be found in one place. The idea started as a response to Governor Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order.

ShopNorthernIndiana.com features local businesses from Allen, Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Starke, St. Joseph, Marshall, Elkhart, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, and DeKalb Counties, plus more.

Any small businesses in those regions are invited to submit their company information for free, to provide a one-stop-shop for consumers to shop local. As the COVID-19 crisis is ever-changing, business listings can be edited as businesses adjust their plans.

Write Connections is a state certified Women and Minority-Owned Business Entity. Co-owners Jessica Koscher and Michelle Sokol have a combined 30 years of marketing, communications, strategy, and graphic design.

“We’ve seen that people in our community want to support their favorite small businesses even when they can’t physically shop,” said Michelle Sokol. “ShopNorthernIndiana.com will help connect shoppers with the local businesses that could really use the income right now.”

Write Connects invites the public to check out the website and shop from their favorite regional, seasonal, or hometown businesses.

“This is a time when community comes together. It’s what our nation is built upon,” said Jess Koscher. “For us, helping people make the right connections is what we do. This is one way that we, as a small business, can do our part to help us all get through COVID-19. If in the end, if we help introduce people to new local businesses then it’s a double win.”

To learn more about Write Connections, click here.