ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) – AE Techron in Elkhart, a company that manufactures audio-bandwidth industrial amplifiers and test equipment, has suspended all business ties with Russia.

AE Techron’s president Larry Shank said that it’s important for them to make a statement about Russia because 50% of the company’s sales are international. They also have different suppliers throughout Europe.

Shank says they are expecting to feel the impact of the invasion on the company.