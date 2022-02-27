ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) – For some veterans, coming home doesn’t mean their war is over– it may mean a new battle has begun. Every day, 22 veterans in the United States take their own life.

A Veteran Suicide Prevention Benefit was a chance for the Elkhart community to help those who have served our country. The benefit raised money for Stop 22 Michiana, a nonprofit that offers support to veterans who have brought home invisible scars, many taking their own lives. The organization’s goal is to provide resources that can help prevent veteran suicides.

Niki Butler helped organize Saturday’s benefit at Phyl’s Corner Pub.

“My husband’s a veteran, my dad’s a veteran, many of our friends are veterans and this is close to our hearts,” Butler said.

More military members have died on American soil than in all the wars the United States has fought in. That’s a statistic that upsets Air Force Veteran Bill Woodruff.

“It’s an abomination, that a nation would turn its back on its veterans in their hour of need after the sacrifice they made for this country,” said Woodruff, an Osceola American Legion color guard member.

Beyond raising awareness, he says anyone in the community can be a part of the solution.

“Just thank them for their service. Just say thank you, and that really means a lot to the veterans to know that their service was appreciated,” Woodruff said.

Indiana is home to nearly 550,000 veterans, according to the American Legion.