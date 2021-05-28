Eligible Hoosiers age 60 and up encouraged to sign up for Commodity Supplemental Food Program

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Health is encouraging Hoosiers aged 60 or older in a number of Indiana counties who have a household income at or below 130% of the current federal poverty income guidelines to sign up for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP), which supplies free food to older adults.

Eligible individuals must meet the income criteria and live in Allen, Brown, Crawford, Dearborn, DeKalb, Dubois, Elkhart, Gibson, Hendricks, Huntington, Johnson, LaGrange, Lake, LaPorte, Lawrence, Marion, Marshall, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Noble, Ohio, Orange, Owen, Perry, Porter, Posey, Spencer, St. Joseph, Steuben, Switzerland, Vanderburgh, Warrick or Whitley counties.

Each state in the federal CSFP program has a maximum number of older adults who can receive the monthly USDA food packages. In Indiana, 5,560 seniors can receive free food through the program.

Due to the population of eligible Hoosiers changing frequently, the department said Indiana maintains a waiting list to ensure that 100% of the food packages are used each month. If the state does not achieve 100% participation, the maximum number of individuals who can receive food packages may be reduced.

State health official estimate that about 100,000 potentially eligible Hoosiers in the state are not enrolled in the program.

CSFP works to improve the health of low-income persons at least 60 years of age by supplementing their diets with nutritious USDA foods, the department said. The monthly packages include animal protein, plant-based protein, fruits, vegetables, starches, milk, grains and cheese.

More information about CSFP and how to apply can be found online. A map of CSFP service areas and contact information can be found by clicking here.

