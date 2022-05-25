INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE)– More jobs are coming to Indiana, all thanks to Eli Lilly’s decision to construct two new manufacturing sites in Indiana.

On Wednesday, Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced that the company will be investing $2.1 billion to further expand operations in Indiana and bring 500 new jobs to the state.

“Lilly has been an anchor in Indiana’s economy for generations, and this announcement means they will continue to be here for generations,” Gov. Holcomb said. “I am incredibly proud Lilly continues to make exciting investments in Indiana that will better the lives and opportunities of Hoosiers for decades to come. And in turn, the very research and pharmaceutical manufacturing spearheaded here in our state will improve lives worldwide.”

The facilities will increase manufacturing capacity for active ingredients and will create up to 1,500 construction jobs, according to a release from Indiana’s Economic Development Corp.

The pharmaceutical company plans to build its new operations within the new LEAP (Limitless Exploration / Advanced Pace) mega-site located in Boone County, pending approvals of local zoning and annexation.

Once Lilly’s annexation and zoning have been approved, the company could be the first company to establish operations within LEAP Lebanon.

“Today’s very significant investment by Lilly in Indiana is an endorsement of today’s Indiana but also consistent with our vision for Indiana’s vibrant economic future,” said Sec. Chambers. “Lilly’s interest in the LEAP Lebanon Innovation District, if approved, validates our view that well-located infrastructure is important to our future growth and innovation.”

Interested applicants may apply online once positions are available.