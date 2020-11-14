Eaton Corp. plans to close 100-worker plant

AUBURN, Ind. (AP) — The owner of a northeastern Indiana auto parts factory is planning to shut it down, a move that will cost about 100 jobs.

Eaton Corp. has notified state officials that it intends to begin layoffs at the Auburn factory in February and completely close in May the factory that makes clutches for heavy-duty truck transmissions.

The company says it has seen a decline in demand for those transmissions.

The company based in Ireland is planning to consolidate its manufacturing operations, but didn’t provide any specifics.