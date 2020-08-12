Eastern Indiana school district quarantines 228 students

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana school district has sent 228 students home to quarantine to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in what appeared to be the largest isolating case among state schools amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Star Press reports the Delaware Community Schools took action after a football player at Delta High School tested positive for the virus several days ago. The school district is aware of only that one case. Superintendent Reece Mann says the district is aware of a few students who are in the testing process, are experiencing many of the COVID-19 symptoms, and may have direct connections to the positive cas