HAGERSTOWN, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana man has died Monday after being struck by a train.

Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter says 61-year-old Daryl King of Centerville was filling a tractor trailer with grain in Hagerstown when he was struck by the train Monday morning. He says first responders tried to save King but he died from his injuries.

Retter says investigators believe King didn’t hear the approaching train, possibly because noise from the tractor and other equipment on the property was too loud.