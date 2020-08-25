East Chicago schools cut 90 jobs after state funding slashed

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — A Northwest Indiana school district has laid off 90 employees because of a reduction in state funding after a move to virtual learning.

The School City of East Chicago school board unanimously approved the staffing cuts in a special session meeting Friday night. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the cuts included 23 janitors, 18 special education paraprofessionals, 16 security services staff and 13 bus aides.

Superintendent Dee-Etta Wright said the layoffs are intended to be temporary while the district uses virtual learning for at least the first nine weeks of the school year.

