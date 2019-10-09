Early-morning head-on crash claims life of Jefferson Co. man

Indiana
Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — One man was killed following a southern Indiana head-on crash early Wednesday morning.

Indiana State Police responded to a report of a major crash on Michigan Road around 3:40 a.m. The initial investigation suggested a silver 2009 Toyota Tacoma was being driven by Raymond Beagles, 63, of Dupont, when the vehicle crossed the center line into the path of an oncoming van.

The van, a white 2011 Chevrolet, was being driven by Padget Davis, 51, of Hanover, Indiana. The vehicles collided head-on in the southbound lane of Michigan Road.

Beagles sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision. He was pronounced deceased by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Davis sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The van was owned by the Indiana Department of Corrections, and Davis was on duty at the time of the crash. She was transporting a work release inmate back to a women’s correctional facility when the crash occurred. The inmate was taken to a separate local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Investigators believe Beagles had been consuming alcohol before the crash, which was listed as a contributing factor. Investigators also believe his speed was a contributing factor in the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Toxicology reports are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss