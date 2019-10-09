Early-morning head-on crash claims life of Jefferson Co. man

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — One man was killed following a southern Indiana head-on crash early Wednesday morning.

Indiana State Police responded to a report of a major crash on Michigan Road around 3:40 a.m. The initial investigation suggested a silver 2009 Toyota Tacoma was being driven by Raymond Beagles, 63, of Dupont, when the vehicle crossed the center line into the path of an oncoming van.

The van, a white 2011 Chevrolet, was being driven by Padget Davis, 51, of Hanover, Indiana. The vehicles collided head-on in the southbound lane of Michigan Road.

Beagles sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision. He was pronounced deceased by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Davis sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The van was owned by the Indiana Department of Corrections, and Davis was on duty at the time of the crash. She was transporting a work release inmate back to a women’s correctional facility when the crash occurred. The inmate was taken to a separate local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Investigators believe Beagles had been consuming alcohol before the crash, which was listed as a contributing factor. Investigators also believe his speed was a contributing factor in the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Toxicology reports are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.