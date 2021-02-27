Duke Energy closing southern Indiana power plant early

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Duke Energy plans to close a 63-year-old coal-fired power plant in New Albany months earlier than had been expected.

The utility’s R. Gallagher power plant, which boasts twin smokestacks that tower over the Ohio River city of New Albany, was scheduled to be retired in 2022. But the company recently announced that the plant will close by June 1.

Duke Energy spokeswoman Angeline Protogere says the Gallagher station operated at a limited capacity in recent years, and lower power demand during the pandemic has further reduced operations at the plant, located just north of Louisville, Kentucky.