CROTHERSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — A semi overturned in southern Indiana, leading to the arrest of its driver and a passenger.

Indiana State Police say Torris Robinson, 40, of Anniston, Alabama, was traveling southbound on Interstate 65 in Jackson County when the semi he was driving left the road and turned over, coming to a stop on its side. Neither Robinson or his passenger, Mary Thompson, 38, also of Anniston, were injured.

An ISP investigation began after Robinson showed signed of being intoxicated, and he was sent to a local hospital for further investigation. While at the hospital, he spit on an employee. He was ultimately charged with Operating While Intoxicated, Operating While Intoxicated-Endangerment, and Battery by Bodily Waste. Toxicology reports are pending against Robinson at this time.

Thompson also showed signs of intoxication at the scene, and she also became “belligerent” and resisted arrest. She was arrested on charges of Public Intoxication and Resisting Law Enforcement.

Both were jailed in Jackson County pending their court appearances.

Interstate 65 was restricted to one lane through the area for nearly five hours for crash investigation and cleanup. The cleanup involved removing the load of tires from the trailer prior to it being righted.